Wonder Woman – Constructivism 22 x 34 inch Character Poster

View larger

$12.98

$8.99


2 in stock


PosterSKU: 171214-68981-1
Part No: P3889
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Wonder Woman  items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: DC Entertainment
Original U.S. Release: June 2, 2017
Rating: PG-13
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Wonder Woman, a.k.a. Diana (Gal Gadot) is the princess of the Amazons and is trained to be an unconquerable warrior. After being raised with life long training on a sheltered island paradise, an air force pilot named Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outside world. Diana leaves her home, convinced she can stop the threat. Fighting alongside man during World War II, Diana discovers her full powers and true destiny.

Specifications

  • Size: 22x34 in

Cast: Chris Pine | Connie Nielsen | Danny Huston | David Thewlis | Eugene Brave Rock | Ewen Bremner | Gal Gadot | Lucy Davis | Robin Wright | Said Taghmaoui
Directors: Patty Jenkins
Project Name: Wonder Woman (2017)
Characters: Wonder Woman

