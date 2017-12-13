Wonder Woman – Constructivism 22 x 34 inch Character Poster

View larger $12.98 $8.99 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock





Poster SKU: 171214-68981-1

Part No: P3889

Weight: 1.01 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Wonder Woman items

Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction

Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming

Studio: DC Entertainment

Original U.S. Release: June 2, 2017

Rating: PG-13

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Wonder Woman, a.k.a. Diana (Gal Gadot) is the princess of the Amazons and is trained to be an unconquerable warrior. After being raised with life long training on a sheltered island paradise, an air force pilot named Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outside world. Diana leaves her home, convinced she can stop the threat. Fighting alongside man during World War II, Diana discovers her full powers and true destiny.

Specifications

Size: 22x34 in

Cast: Chris Pine | Connie Nielsen | Danny Huston | David Thewlis | Eugene Brave Rock | Ewen Bremner | Gal Gadot | Lucy Davis | Robin Wright | Said Taghmaoui

Directors: Patty Jenkins

Project Name: Wonder Woman (2017)

Characters: Wonder Woman

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comic Based | DC Entertainment | Fantasy | Featured | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art