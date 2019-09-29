Share Page Support Us
Anime Insider Magazine Manga Preview (#59, August 2008)

$9.00

$5.97


1 in stock


magSKU: 190929-79140-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Item Release Date: August 1, 2008
Details

Anime Insider Magazine Manga Preview (#59, August 2008).

The item is in very good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.


Publication: Anime Insider Magazine

