Blazing Combat #4 Warren Magazine, Frank Frazetta Cover, Wally Wood, Gray Morrow (1966) [8805]

View larger

$45.00

$29.97


1 in stock


magSKU: 190929-79138-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Lines: Cult Flavor
Genres: Action | Adventure | Exploitation | Thrillers | War
Studio: Warren Publishing
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Blazing Combat #4 Warren Magazine, Frank Frazetta Cover, Wally Wood, Gray Morrow (1966).

The item is in very good condition with bends, creases and minor edge wear. See photos for details.


Publication: Blazing Combat Magazine

