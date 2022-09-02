Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Amazing Spider-Man Free Comic Book Day No.1 2007 Signed by Dan Slott Marvel 9146

The Amazing Spider-Man Free Comic Book Day No.1 2007 Signed by Dan Slott Marvel 9146
View larger
$55.89
$49.90
See Options

1 in stock
com
SKU: 220818-102354-1
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Marvel Comics The Amazing Spider-Man FCBD Free Comic Book Day SIGNED by Dan Slott 2007 1st Jackpot & 1st Cameo Mr. Negative. Writer Dan Slott, Penciler Phil Jimenez, Inkers Andy Lanning with John Dell, Colorist Jeromy Cox, Letterers VC’S Chris Eliopoulos and Cory Petit. While Attending a demonstration in radiology, student Peter Parker was bitten by a spider which had accidentally been exposed to RADIOACTIVE BAYS. Through a miracle of science, Peter soon found that the had GAINED arachnid’s powers.. and had,in effect, become the Spider-Man.

Explore More...

Related Items

James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction Hardcover Edition
Puppet Master II Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Massive MMO Gaming Magazine No. 2, Ultima Online, Everquest, Asheron’s Call [8818]
Shojo Beat Manga Magazine Preview Issue
Star Wars Hot Wheels Car Ships Millennium Falcon V2
Final Fantasy X PlayStation 2 PS2 with Manual Square Enix [B47]
100 Manga Artists – Taschen Amano Masanao & Julius Wiedemann
Music From Mission: Impossible Composed by Lalo Schifrin
Florida Marlins Inaugural Season Upper Deck Baseball Heroes Limited Edition Collage Print (1993) [PHOSP01]
Tarantino: A Retrospective: Revised and Expanded Edition Hardcover Edition (2021)
comSKU: 220818-102354-1
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.