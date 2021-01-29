Music from the Edge (Previously Unreleased Soundtrack Score) by John Corigliano CD Edition

View larger $8.99 $4.90 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8

8 in stock





CD SKU: 210129-84905-1

UPC: 827034005524

Part No: PRD055

Weight: 0.06 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Formats: CD

Genres: Music Videos | Musical

Studio: Perserverance

Item Release Date: August 31, 2012

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Music from the Edge is a gorgeous album by acclaimed composer John Corigliano. He has written four film scores and this one was rejected by the film’s producer after the film was heavily re-shot and re-edited. We can’t tell you which movie it was from, but I am sure you will be able to figure it out. You probably have Howard Shore’s replacement score already… Produced in close collaboration with the composer, music producer Teese Gohl, Robin Esterhammer and GK Films, to whom a big thank you goes out for making this release a reality.

Playlists

His Daughter's Death

Reflections

Her Home

Pursuit

Her Friends Death

Hideout

Family Shave

A Sober Story

The Escape

Revenge

Reunification

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1



Composers: John Corigliano

Related Items

Categories

CD | Music & Spoken Word | Music Videos | Musical | Perserverance