Music from the Edge (Previously Unreleased Soundtrack Score) by John Corigliano CD Edition

CDSKU: 210129-84905-1
UPC: 827034005524
Part No: PRD055
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: CD
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Perserverance
Item Release Date: August 31, 2012
Details

Music from the Edge is a gorgeous album by acclaimed composer John Corigliano. He has written four film scores and this one was rejected by the film’s producer after the film was heavily re-shot and re-edited. We can’t tell you which movie it was from, but I am sure you will be able to figure it out. You probably have Howard Shore’s replacement score already… Produced in close collaboration with the composer, music producer Teese Gohl, Robin Esterhammer and GK Films, to whom a big thank you goes out for making this release a reality.

Playlists

  • His Daughter's Death
  • Reflections
  • Her Home
  • Pursuit
  • Her Friends Death
  • Hideout
  • Family Shave
  • A Sober Story
  • The Escape
  • Revenge
  • Reunification

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1


Composers: John Corigliano

