Music from the Edge (Previously Unreleased Soundtrack Score) by John Corigliano CD Edition

Details
Music from the Edge is a gorgeous album by acclaimed composer John Corigliano. He has written four film scores and this one was rejected by the film’s producer after the film was heavily re-shot and re-edited. We can’t tell you which movie it was from, but I am sure you will be able to figure it out. You probably have Howard Shore’s replacement score already… Produced in close collaboration with the composer, music producer Teese Gohl, Robin Esterhammer and GK Films, to whom a big thank you goes out for making this release a reality.
Playlists
- His Daughter's Death
- Reflections
- Her Home
- Pursuit
- Her Friends Death
- Hideout
- Family Shave
- A Sober Story
- The Escape
- Revenge
- Reunification
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Composers: John Corigliano
