FM Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2-Disc Deluxe CD Edition

- Cast: Alex Karras | Cleavon Little | Eileen Brennan | James Keach | Jimmy Buffett | Linda Ronstadt | Martin Mull | Michael Brandon | Tom Petty
- Directors: John A. Alonzo
- Project Name: FM
- Artists: Billy Joel | Bob Seger | Boston | Boz Scaggs | Dan Fogelberg | Eagles | Foreigner | James Taylor | Jimmy Buffett | Joe Walsh | Linda Ronstadt | Queen | Randy Meisner | Steely Dan | The Doobie Brothers | Tom Petty
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Pop Fetish
- Formats: CD
- Genres: Adventure | Comedy | Musical
- Studios: MCA Records
- Original Release Date: April 20, 1978
- Product Release Date: December 7, 2006
- Rating: pg
- More: Cleavon Little | Jimmy Buffett | The Doobie Brothers | Tom Petty
FM Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2-CD Deluxe Edition. This amazing soundtrack features Boston, Jimmy Buffett, The Doobie Brothers, Eagles, Dan Fogelberg, Foreigner, Billy Joel, Randy Meisner, Steve Miller, Tom Petty, Queen, Linda Ronstadt, Boz Scaggs, Bob Seger, Steely Dan, James Taylor and Joe Walsh.
Playlists
Disc 1
FMby: Steely Dan
Night Movesby: Bob Seger
Fly Like An Eagleby: Steve Miller
Cold As Iceby: Foreigner
Breakdownby: Tom Petty
Bad Manby: Randy Meisner
Life in the Fast Laneby: Eagles
Do It Againby: Steely Dan
Lido Shuffleby: Boz Scaggs
More Than a Feelingby: Boston
Disc 2
Tumbling Diceby: Linda Ronstadt
Poor Poor Pitiful Meby: Linda Ronstadt
Livingston Saturday Nightby: Jimmy Buffett
There's a Place in the World for a Gamblerby: Dan Fogelberg
Just the Way You Areby: Billy Joel
It Keeps You Runnin'by: The Doobie Brothers
Your Smiling Faceby: James Taylor
Life's Been Goodby: Joe Walsh
We Will Rock Youby: Queen
FM - Repriseby: Steely Dan
Specifications
- Number of Discs:2
