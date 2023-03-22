Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Back to the Future Trilogy Film Score Re-recording Deluxe CD Edition

Back to the Future Trilogy Film Score Re-recording Deluxe CD Edition
View larger
Back to the Future Trilogy Film Score Re-recording Deluxe CD Edition
$19.69
$17.90
See Options

2 in stock
CD
SKU: 230322-107018
UPC: 030206595024
Part No: 1995168
Weight: 0.4 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Robert Zemeckis’ Back to the Future trilogy is one of the most successful series of films ever. While Back to the Future Parts 2 and 3 received releases of their scores – all with music composed by Alan Silvestri – this deluxe release presents the world premiere recording of the music from the film that launched the series. This release also includes the world premiere recording of the music Silvestri composed for the Back to the Future ride at Universal Studios. Features John Debney conducting the Royal Scottish National Orchestra in 20-bit digital sound.

Special Features

  • World premiere recording of the music from the film that launched the Back to the Future series
  • World premiere recording of the music Silvestri composed for the Back to the Future ride at Universal Studios
  • Live orchestra recorded in 20-bit digital sound

Playlists

  • Back to the Future
    Skateboard Chase
    Marty’s Letter
    Clocktower, Part 1
    Clocktower, Part 2 and Helicopter
    ’85 Lone Pine Mall
    4 × 4
    Doc Returns
    Hill Valley, 2015
    10Burn the Book
    He’s Gone
    The Letter
    I’m Back
    End Logo
    The West
    Main Title
    Indians
    Point of No Return (The Train, Part III)
    End Credits
    Back to the Future: The Ride

Specifications

  • Number of Discs:
    1
Explore More...

Related Items

The Barbi Twins and Zen Intergalactic Ninja No. 1 The Roswell Incident (1998) [S32]
Set of 16 Assorted Rare Original Lobby Card Press Photos from Western Movies [PHO12183]
Tenebrae Limited Synapse Steelbook Combo Edition
Adult Film Actress Kleio Valentien Tattoo Photo [221010-48]
Marvel Age The Official Marvel News Magazine Comic Book Issue No.46 Jan 1987 S05
Dracula + The Curse of Frankenstein Record Store Day 2020 Limited 2-Disc Vinyl Edition
Mixed Set of James Bond 007 RARE Memorabilia – Promotional Pin-Backs, Original Photos, Ephemera [J03]
Star Wars: The Power of the Force – Grand Moff Tarkin with Imperial Issue Blaster Rifle and Pistol (1996) [1227]
Bloodsport 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster (1988)
The Landlord Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (1970) The Staples Singers