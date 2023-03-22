Back to the Future Trilogy Film Score Re-recording Deluxe CD Edition

View larger $19.69

Robert Zemeckis’ Back to the Future trilogy is one of the most successful series of films ever. While Back to the Future Parts 2 and 3 received releases of their scores – all with music composed by Alan Silvestri – this deluxe release presents the world premiere recording of the music from the film that launched the series. This release also includes the world premiere recording of the music Silvestri composed for the Back to the Future ride at Universal Studios. Features John Debney conducting the Royal Scottish National Orchestra in 20-bit digital sound.

Special Features

World premiere recording of the music from the film that launched the Back to the Future series

World premiere recording of the music Silvestri composed for the Back to the Future ride at Universal Studios

Live orchestra recorded in 20-bit digital sound

Playlists

Back to the Future

Skateboard Chase

Marty’s Letter

Clocktower, Part 1

Clocktower, Part 2 and Helicopter

’85 Lone Pine Mall

4 × 4

Doc Returns

Hill Valley, 2015

10Burn the Book

He’s Gone

The Letter

I’m Back

End Logo

The West

Main Title

Indians

Point of No Return (The Train, Part III)

End Credits

Back to the Future: The Ride

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

