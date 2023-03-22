Back to the Future Trilogy Film Score Re-recording Deluxe CD Edition

- Cast: Billy Zane | Casey Siemaszko | Christopher Lloyd | Claudia Wells | Crispin Glover | Dub Taylor | Elisabeth Shue | Frances Lee McCain | George DiCenzo | Harry Carey Jr. | J.J. Cohen | James Tolkan | Jeffrey Weissman | Lea Thompson | Marc McClure | Mary Steenburgen | Matt Clark | Michael J. Fox | Pat Buttram | Richard Dysart | Tom Wilson | Wendie Jo Sperber
Robert Zemeckis’ Back to the Future trilogy is one of the most successful series of films ever. While Back to the Future Parts 2 and 3 received releases of their scores – all with music composed by Alan Silvestri – this deluxe release presents the world premiere recording of the music from the film that launched the series. This release also includes the world premiere recording of the music Silvestri composed for the Back to the Future ride at Universal Studios. Features John Debney conducting the Royal Scottish National Orchestra in 20-bit digital sound.
Special Features
- World premiere recording of the music from the film that launched the Back to the Future series
- World premiere recording of the music Silvestri composed for the Back to the Future ride at Universal Studios
- Live orchestra recorded in 20-bit digital sound
Playlists
Back to the Future
Skateboard Chase
Marty’s Letter
Clocktower, Part 1
Clocktower, Part 2 and Helicopter
’85 Lone Pine Mall
4 × 4
Doc Returns
Hill Valley, 2015
10Burn the Book
He’s Gone
The Letter
I’m Back
End Logo
The West
Main Title
Indians
Point of No Return (The Train, Part III)
End Credits
Back to the Future: The Ride
Specifications
- Number of Discs:1
