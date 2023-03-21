Greta Garbo Original 4.25 x 6 inch Postcard Photo Mounted on Mat [P86]

View larger $17.49

$15.90 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock Photo Print

SKU: 230321-107015

Weight: 0.4 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Greta Garbo Original 4.25 x 6 inch Postcard Photo Mounted on Mat. Photo of Greta Garbo taken in 1929 by Clarence Sinclair Bull. The postcard was manufactured sometime in the 1970’s or 1980’s.

Minor storage wear and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.

Related Items