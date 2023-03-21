Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Greta Garbo Original 4.25 x 6 inch Postcard Photo Mounted on Mat [P86]

Greta Garbo Original 4.25 x 6 inch Postcard Photo Mounted on Mat [P86]
View larger
Greta Garbo Original 4.25 x 6 inch Postcard Photo Mounted on Mat [P86]
$17.49
$15.90
See Options

1 in stock
Photo Print
SKU: 230321-107015
Weight: 0.4 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Greta Garbo Original 4.25 x 6 inch Postcard Photo Mounted on Mat. Photo of Greta Garbo taken in 1929 by Clarence Sinclair Bull. The postcard was manufactured sometime in the 1970’s or 1980’s.

Minor storage wear and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.

Explore More...

Related Items

Star Wars Episode 1 Darth Maul Collector Watch by Hope Industries and Art Asylum (1999)
Outland 23×33 inch Original German Movie Poster (1981) [9338]
A Practical Manual of Screenwriting for Theater and Television Films (April 1969)
Lords of Chaos Blu-ray DVD Combo Edition
Meskada Movie Poster Signed by Kellan Lutz (2010)
Entertainment Weekly Magazine (Sept 24, 2004) Star Wars, Harrison Ford [C50]
Game of Thrones Stark Direwolf Sigil USB Drives
Living Images: Film Comment and Criticism 1st edition (1975)
Sexy Bosch: Legacy Actress Mimi Rogers Bikini Photo [221116-12]
Exclusive Collectible: Austin Stoker Signed Sheba, Baby Special Blu-ray + DVD Arrow Combo Edition and Rare Photo Pam Grier