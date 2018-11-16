Share Page Support Us
City Of Dust: A Philip Krome Story Graphic Novel (2009) [BK10]
$14.99

$5.99


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 181116-76865-1
UPC: 9780980233551
ISBN-10: 0980233550
ISBN-13: 978-0980233551
Weight: 1.04 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Comics | Graphic Novels | Softcover Books
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Crime | Science Fiction
Studio: Radical Books
Item Release Date: June 9, 2009
Details

From the dark mind of legendary horror writer Steve Niles (30 Days of Night) comes a story set in the aftermath of our world’s collapse.

Records show the Earth once known was consumed by religious wars, spurred by the suppression of free thought and where creative expression is now viewed as the rot and infestation of the mind. This chilling vision of the future unveils a world where the police now patrol for crimes of the imagination, or Mind Crimes as their called. This beliefs, along with any tales of false heroes, idols or gods, are illegal. Special detective Philip Khrome doesn’t enforce Imagination, instead he works in homicide; thats where the action is, and he has seen it all before. But criminals evolve and the world is forever changing.

When a killing spree hits his department, Khrome finds himself face-to-face with a perpetrator who has merged reality with superstition, something is not what it seems. This enemy of folklore will require old-fashioned detective techniques to bring to justice, but the only problem is it will take one’s imagination to find the source of this new evil.

The item is in very good condition with small bends, creases and corner wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 6.6 x 0.5 x 10.1 in
  • Pages: 144
  • Language: English

