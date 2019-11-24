Pretty Poison 27×41 inch Original Movie Poster (1968) Anthony Perkins, Tuesday Weld [9358]

View larger $45.99 $31.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Poster (One Sheet) 27 x 41 inch SKU: 191124-79775-1

Weight: 0.12 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Anthony Perkins | Tuesday Weld items

Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original

Lines: Cult Flavor

Genres: Comedy | Crime

Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming

Studio: Twentieth Century Fox

Original U.S. Release: September 18, 1968

Rating: NR

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Pretty Poison 27×41 inch Original Movie Poster (1968) Anthony Perkins, Tuesday Weld.

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

Size: 27x41 in

Cast: Anthony Perkins | Beverly Garland | Tuesday Weld

Directors: Noel Black

Project Name: Pretty Poison

Related Items

Categories

Comedy | Crime | Cult Flavor | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Original | Twentieth Century Fox