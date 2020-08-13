The Return of Swamp Thing Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD (2019)

View larger $17.99 $15.99 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8

Original U.S. Release: May 12, 1989

Item Release Date: December 13, 2019

Rating: PG-13

Details

Dragon’s Domain Records presents the premiere release of the original soundtrack to the 1987 film RETURN OF SWAMP THING.

Dragon’s Domain Records presents the original motion picture soundtrack for THE RETURN OF SWAMP THING, featuring music composed by Chuck Cirino for the 1989 sequel to SWAMP THING, directed by Jim Wynorski, Dick Durock, Heather Locklear, Sarah Douglas, Joey Seagal, Ace Mask, Monique Gabrielle and the great Louis Jourdan. THE RETURN OF SWAMP THING continues the longtime collaboration between filmmaker Jim Wynorski and composer Chuck Cirino, which includes films such as CHOPPING MALL, DEATHSTALKER II, NOT OF THIS EARTH, TRANSYLVANIA TWIST, A DOGGONE CHRISTMAS, A DOGGONE HOLLYWOOD and, most recently, A DOGGONE ADVENTURE.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 64:00 min

Language: English

Cast: Ace Mask | Albert B. Cooper IV | Alex Van | Anthony Cecere | Bill Eudaly | Dick Durock | Heather Locklear | Jim Grimshaw | Joey Sagal | Louis Jourdan | Monique Gabrielle | RonReaco Lee | Sarah Douglas | Tony Sears

Directors: Jim Wynorski

Project Name: The Return of Swamp Thing

Authors: Bernie Wrightson

Composers: Chuck Cirino

