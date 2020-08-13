Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Return of Swamp Thing Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD (2019)

The Return of Swamp Thing Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD (2019)
View larger

$17.99

$15.99


8 in stock


CDSKU: 200813-81538-1
UPC: 712187486507
Part No: DDR650
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Bernie Wrightson | Heather Locklear  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Comedy | Comic Based | Cult Cinema | Horror | Science Fiction | Suspense
Studio: Dragon's Domain
Original U.S. Release: May 12, 1989
Item Release Date: December 13, 2019
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Dragon’s Domain Records presents the premiere release of the original soundtrack to the 1987 film RETURN OF SWAMP THING.

Dragon’s Domain Records presents the original motion picture soundtrack for THE RETURN OF SWAMP THING, featuring music composed by Chuck Cirino for the 1989 sequel to SWAMP THING, directed by Jim Wynorski, Dick Durock, Heather Locklear, Sarah Douglas, Joey Seagal, Ace Mask, Monique Gabrielle and the great Louis Jourdan. THE RETURN OF SWAMP THING continues the longtime collaboration between filmmaker Jim Wynorski and composer Chuck Cirino, which includes films such as CHOPPING MALL, DEATHSTALKER II, NOT OF THIS EARTH, TRANSYLVANIA TWIST, A DOGGONE CHRISTMAS, A DOGGONE HOLLYWOOD and, most recently, A DOGGONE ADVENTURE.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 64:00 min
  • Language: English

Cast: Ace Mask | Albert B. Cooper IV | Alex Van | Anthony Cecere | Bill Eudaly | Dick Durock | Heather Locklear | Jim Grimshaw | Joey Sagal | Louis Jourdan | Monique Gabrielle | RonReaco Lee | Sarah Douglas | Tony Sears
Directors: Jim Wynorski
Project Name: The Return of Swamp Thing
Authors: Bernie Wrightson
Composers: Chuck Cirino

Related Items

DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow – Original Television Soundtrack Season 1 Limited Edition Music by Blake Neely
Spyro The Dragon Demo Disc SONY PlayStation PS1 (1998)
Jack Kirby Editor – OMAC One Man Army Corps Comic Book #2 DC Comics (1974) [12196]
Saw Anthology Volume 2: Original Motion Picture Music Soundtrack
Famous Monsters of Filmland Bella Lugosi Dracula Tribute #92 Sept. 1972 [189122]
Cujo Music from the Motion Picture Composed and Conducted by Charles Bernstein – Limited Edition Vinyl
Kingdom Hearts 2 Official Strategy Guide Brady Games (2006) [659]
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: It’s a Shell of a Town Cine-Manga (November 2004)
San Diego Comic-Con International Events Schedule Guide (July 12-15, 2012) [1931124]
Animation Magazine 13th Anniversary Issue (February 1999)

Categories

CD | Comedy | Comic Based | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Dragon's Domain | Featured | Featured - Email | Horror | Music & Spoken Word | Science Fiction | Suspense | Throwback Space

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *