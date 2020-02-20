DOOM Original Game Soundtrack 2-Disc CD Set (2018)

Vinyl SKU: 200220-80520-1

Details

The DOOM Original Game Soundtrack by composer Mick Gordon made its long-awaited debut on Vinyl and CD in the Summer of 2018. A Game Awards 2016 Winner for Best Music / Sound Design and BAFTA Games Nominee for Best Music and Audio Achievement, the DOOM (Original Game Soundtrack) brings the trademark pulse-pounding and demon-stomping audio experience to fans for the first time on physical disc.

Composed by long-time Bethesda collaborator Mick Gordon, his dark and intense vision channels industrial metal to mirror DOOM’s trademark brutal power fantasy gameplay across 31 synth and metal-filled tracks, spanning over two hours of run time. A true passion project, the recording process saw Gordon representing DOOM’s portrayal of Hell through the role of energy in sound production, imparting the physical properties of analogue equipment onto digital sources.

To mimic the power of Hell and its coruptive Argent energy, Mick created the “DOOM Instrument”. Consisting of pure sine wave inputs directed into four separate sound processing chains and a variety of post-processing techniques, it allowed Gordon to dynamically ‘corrupt’ generated sounds.

Further callbacks to the franchise’s legacy and imagery are found as the soundtrack’s signature screeching guitar lines are layered with the chainsaw audio from the original 1993 title. The DOOM Original Game Soundtrack is available as a Deluxe Double CD in a triple gatefold sleeve including all 31 tracks from the game.

