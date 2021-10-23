Share Page Support Us
The Dark Knight Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Neon Green-Violet Vinyl Edition

$43.99
$37.90
See Options

2 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 211023-96773-1
UPC: 603497843879
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

The Dark Knight Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Neon Green-Violet Vinyl Edition

Featuring the original movie soundtrack to Christopher Nolan action opus The Dark Knight, composed by Hans Zimmer and James Newton Howard.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
  • Material: Neon Green-Violet Vinyl
