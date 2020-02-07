Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Reagan’s Raiders Comic Book Issue 1 (1986) Rich Buckler Cover Art Solson [12237]

Reagan’s Raiders Comic Book Issue 1 (1986) Rich Buckler Cover Art Solson [12237]
View larger

$22.99

$18.97


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 200207-80231-1
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Comics
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | War
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Reagan’s Raiders Comic Book Issue 1 (1986) Rich Buckler Cover Art Solson.

The item is in great condition with slight wear, along with a few bends and creases. See photos for details.


Authors: Monroe Arnold | Rich Buckler
Subject: Ronald Reagan

Related Items

Black Panther Advance One Sheet 22 x 34 inch Movie Poster
Harold and Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay 13×20 inch Movie Poster (2008) [9331]
Into the Night
Deliverance – Original Movie Tie-In Paperback (1972)
Conspiracy Theory
DC Comics Alan Moore’s Watchmen Number 2 First Printing (October 1986) [12212]
Run-DMC Greatest Hits 18 Classic Rap Jams at a Great Price
Savage Tales Magazine Vol 1 No 1 October 1985 Larry Hama Mike Golden Cover 19317
Rare Original 2010: The Year We Make Contact U.S. 20 Page Pressbook (1984) Roy Scheider, John Lithgow & Helen Mirren
Aladdin: Legacy of the Lost Number 2 (2010) – Radical Comics [BK12]

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Comics | War

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *