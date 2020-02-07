View larger $24.99 From: $19.97 Use dropdown menu to view all available ordering options. \/ Choose From 2 Options \/ 12428 $19.97 12429 $19.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock 12428 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock 12429





12428 SKU: 200207-80229-1

Weight: 0.13 lbs

Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition. 12429 SKU: 200207-80229-2

Weight: 0.13 lbs

Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Bill Sienkiewicz items

Product Types: Books | Comics

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Crime | Fantasy

Studio: DC Entertainment

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

DC Comics The Question Issue Number 1 Bill Sienkiewicz Cover (1986) O’Neil, Cowan, Magyar.

The item is in great condition with slight wear, along with a few bends and creases. See photos for details.



Contributors: Bill Sienkiewicz

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Comics | Crime | DC Entertainment | Fantasy | The Museum of Fantastic Art