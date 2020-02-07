Share Page Support Us
DC Comics The Question Issue Number 1 Bill Sienkiewicz Cover (1986)

DC Comics The Question Issue Number 1 Bill Sienkiewicz Cover (1986)
$24.99

From: $19.97


1 in stock
12428

1 in stock
12429


12428SKU: 200207-80229-1
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Books | Comics
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Crime | Fantasy
Studio: DC Entertainment
Details

DC Comics The Question Issue Number 1 Bill Sienkiewicz Cover (1986) O’Neil, Cowan, Magyar.

The item is in great condition with slight wear, along with a few bends and creases. See photos for details.


Contributors: Bill Sienkiewicz

Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Comics | Crime | DC Entertainment | Fantasy | The Museum of Fantastic Art

