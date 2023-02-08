Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Set of 5 Lost City of the Jungle (1946) Press Publicity Photos, Russell Hayden [L86]

Set of 5 Lost City of the Jungle (1946) Press Publicity Photos, Russell Hayden [L86]
View larger
Set of 5 Lost City of the Jungle (1946) Press Publicity Photos, Russell Hayden [L86]
$38.39
$34.90
See Options

1 in stock
Pht
SKU: 230131-106082
Weight: 0.7 lbs
Condition: VG Very Good - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Set of 5 Lost City of the Jungle (1946) Press Publicity Photos, Russell Hayden.

Press and publicity photos for film and television were used to promote projects in movie theaters, trade publications and the entertainment sections of physical newspapers.

Explore More...

Related Items

Brick Special Blu-ray Edition (2020)
Star Wars Clone Wars Galactic Passport with Yoda Monitor Topper (PC) BRAND NEW
The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (1974) Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Premiere Vinyl Edition Music by David Shire
Ad Nauseam: Newsprint Nightmares from the 1980s Hardcover Edition
Dark Horse Game Of Thrones: Iron Throne 7 Inch Replica Statue
The Savage Sword of Conan The Barbarian (February 1986, No 121) Marvel Comic Book Magazine [S51]
Flags of Our Fathers Press Kit
Batman Comic Book Issue No. 360 1983 Doug Moench DC Comics 12466
Bat Island Adventure (Legend of the Bat) Folded Ad Booklet – Shaw Brothers Studio (1978) [LBY13]
DC Direct Kingdom Come Magog Collector Action Figure Designed by Alex Ross