Dark Horse Hellboy and the B.P.R.D. Lunchbox

Dark Horse Hellboy and the B.P.R.D. Lunchbox
$14.99

$13.99


10 in stock


Tin LunchboxSKU: 170513-65071-1
UPC: 9781616597351
Weight: 1 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Memorabilia
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Crime | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Dark Horse
Item Release Date: March 29, 2017
Details

The Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense is central to Mike Mignola’s decades-long saga of Hellboy and his varied associates. Regardless of their individual diets, everyone from Abe Sapien to Johann Kraus packs their lunch in an official BPRD litho-printed tin collectible.

Size: 8 x 7 x 3 3/4 inches

