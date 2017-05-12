Dark Horse Hellboy and the B.P.R.D. Lunchbox

$14.99
$13.99
UPC: 9781616597351
Weight: 1 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Memorabilia
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Crime | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Dark Horse
Item Release Date: March 29, 2017
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
The Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense is central to Mike Mignola’s decades-long saga of Hellboy and his varied associates. Regardless of their individual diets, everyone from Abe Sapien to Johann Kraus packs their lunch in an official BPRD litho-printed tin collectible.
Size: 8 x 7 x 3 3/4 inches
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Crime | Dark Horse | Fantasy | Memorabilia | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantasy Art