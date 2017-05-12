Twitter
DC Direct 10th Anniversary San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2008 Exclusive Batman Action Figure

DC Direct 10th Anniversary San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2008 Exclusive Batman Action Figure
DC Direct 10th Anniversary San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2008 Exclusive Batman Action Figure
$44.95

$29.95


1 in stock


Action FigureSKU: 170513-65075-1
UPC: 761941274454
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Batman  items
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Crime | Fantasy | Suspense
Studio: DC Entertainment
Details

This exclusive Batman figure was designed by artist Andy Kubert and sculped by Jonathan Matthews for DC Direct’s 10th Anniversary and available exclusively during San Diego Comic-Con. The figure comes in custom deluxe packaging and features multiple points of articulation.

The item is new and still in its original packaging. Packaging is in great shape, with little signs of wear from years of storage, along with a few small corner creases and bends. There is a small bend in the packaging at the top.

Please note that the first image is a stock image, meant for reference only. All other images are of the actual item you will receive.

