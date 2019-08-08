Share Page Support Us
X-Files Volume One: Original Soundtrack Recordings Limited Edition Reissued 4-CD Set

X-Files Volume One: Original Soundtrack Recordings Limited Edition Reissued 4-CD Set
View larger

$65.99

$53.97


4 in stock


CDSKU: 190808-78726-1
Part No: LLLCD1382
Weight: 1.06 lbs
Condition: New

View All: David Duchovny | Gillian Anderson  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: CD
Genres: Buddy Films | Crime | Cult Television | Drama | Horror | Monster Movies | Science Fiction | Television | Thrillers
Studio: La-La Land Records | Twentieth Century Fox
Original U.S. Release: September 10, 1993
Item Release Date: February 9, 2016
Rating: TV-14
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

20th Century Fox and 20th Century Fox TV Records is proud to present the reissue of the THE X-FILES: VOL ONE, a limited edition 4-CD BOX SET chronicling the best musical moments from Chris Carter’s classic sci-fi FOX television series starring David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson. This previously out-of-print collection arrives just in time to celebrate the spectacular network TV return of the beloved series! Acclaimed composer Mark Snow (MILLENNIUM, SMALLVILLE, GHOST WHISPERER, STARSKY AND HUTCH) created nine seasons of thrilling and mesmerizing score for this legendary show, expertly and elegantly weaving a complex musical tapestry of paranormal mystery, suspense, terror, hope and love that became as vital to the series’ enduring success as its writing, cast, cinematography and editing. Music selections from 40 episodes that span the show’s nine seasons are presented on four discs and complemented by a 40-page booklet. Produced by Mark Snow, James Nelson and MV Gerhard and mastered by James Nelson, this limited edition re-issue of 2000 units features more than 5 hours of amazing score. Film music writer Randall D. Larson contributes in-depth liner notes, with comments by the composer, and detailed track-by-track analysis. A must-have release for soundtrack enthusiasts and a meaningful keepsake for all fans of this beloved series.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 4

Cast: Bruce Harwood | David Duchovny | Gillian Anderson | Mitch Pileggi | Robert Patrick | William B. Davis
Project Name: The X-Files
Composers: Mark Snow

