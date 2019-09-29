Share Page Support Us
Creepy Magazine #7 Warren Comics, Frank Frazetta Cover (1964)

View larger

$45.00

$39.97


1 in stock


magSKU: 190929-79147-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Frank Frazetta  items
Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Genres: Horror | Monster Movies | Thrillers | Vampire Films | Zombie Films
Studio: Warren Publishing
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Creepy Magazine #7 Warren Comics, Frank Frazetta Cover (1964).

The item is in very good condition with small bends, creases and slight edge wear. See photos for details.


Publication: Creepy Magazine
Contributors: Frank Frazetta

Categories

Cult Flavor | Horror | Magazines & Newspapers | Monster Movies | Thrillers | Throwback Space | Vampire Films | Warren Publishing | Zombie Films

