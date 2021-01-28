Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Secret Adventures of Jules Verne Original SyFy TV Series Soundtrack 2-CD Set

The Secret Adventures of Jules Verne Original SyFy TV Series Soundtrack 2-CD Set
View larger

$19.99

$17.97


15 in stock


CDSKU: 210128-84872-1
UPC: 827034004022
Part No: PRD040
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: CD
Genres: Fantasy | Horror | Science Fiction | Television
Studio: Perserverance
Original U.S. Release: June 18, 2000
Item Release Date: October 10, 2012
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

From long-time Hans Zimmer associate Nick Glennie-Smith (The Rock, The Man in the Iron Mask, We Were Soldiers) comes this double CD of themes from the Sci-Fi Channel series The Secret Adventures of Jules Verne. Working closely with the composer and the creator of the show, Gavin Scott, enjoy close to 140 minutes of music from this great show in a 2 CD set.

Special Features

  • Limited Edition of 1,200 Copies Produced

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Chris Demetral | Francesca Hunt | Michel Courtemanche
Project Name: The Secret Adventures of Jules Verne
Composers: Nick Glennie-Smith
Contributors: Gavin Scott

Related Items

Star Wars: The Force Awakens BB8 Pattern Necktie
Birth Movies Death Special Edition Planet of the Apes Magazine Issue
The Fever King: Feverwake Book One Hardcover 1st Edition (2019)
Funko POP Disney Inside Out Sadness Vinyl Figure 133
Cinescape Magazine (Sept/Oct 1996) Star Trek, William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, Patrick Stewart, David Duchovny 8823
Monsters Collage Mash-Up 36 x 24 inch Poster
The Art and Making of Alien: Covenant
Harley Quinn 22 x 34 inch Character Poster
Full Metal Panic The Complete Collection 7-Disc Box Set (2005)
Demons 2 Original Soundtrack Limited Vinyl Edition

Categories

CD | Fantasy | Horror | Music & Spoken Word | Perserverance | Science Fiction | Television