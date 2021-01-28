The Secret Adventures of Jules Verne Original SyFy TV Series Soundtrack 2-CD Set

$19.99
UPC: 827034004022
Part No: PRD040
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: CD
Genres: Fantasy | Horror | Science Fiction | Television
Studio: Perserverance
Original U.S. Release: June 18, 2000
Item Release Date: October 10, 2012
Rating: NR
Details
From long-time Hans Zimmer associate Nick Glennie-Smith (The Rock, The Man in the Iron Mask, We Were Soldiers) comes this double CD of themes from the Sci-Fi Channel series The Secret Adventures of Jules Verne. Working closely with the composer and the creator of the show, Gavin Scott, enjoy close to 140 minutes of music from this great show in a 2 CD set.
Special Features
- Limited Edition of 1,200 Copies Produced
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
Cast: Chris Demetral | Francesca Hunt | Michel Courtemanche
Project Name: The Secret Adventures of Jules Verne
Composers: Nick Glennie-Smith
Contributors: Gavin Scott
