House of Waxwork Issue Number 1 Comic + 7 inch Vinyl

Details

Waxwork Comics is excited to release their debut comic book series, HOUSE OF WAXWORK. Featuring all new content from contemporary writers, illustrators, and composers, HOUSE OF WAXWORK is a rousing horror-anthology series packed with macabre tales of ghouls, ghosts, witchcraft, the occult, the living dead, revenge, and so much more. Readers will meet original and inventive characters such as The Die-Rector and The De-Composer, and will be fully immersed in the terrifying, original soundtrack music featured on the companion 7” colored vinyl that comes with each issue.

In the debut release of HOUSE OF WAXWORK Issue #1, readers will be discover what happens to an unsuspecting vacationing family when a cursed board game thrusts them into an actual fight for survival in Occult Slumber Party, penned by Gabe Soria (Batman ’66) and with music by Douglas Pipes (Krampus, Trick ‘r Treat).

Also featured in Issue #1, Lighthouse Keeper will blur the lines between reality, the supernatural, and vengeance, culminating with a horrific twist. Written by Kevin Bergeron and with music by Creeper.

Special Features

All New 32 Page Horror-Anthology Comic Book

Featuring the stories: Occult Slumber Party and Lighthouse Keeper

Cover Art By Justin Erickson of Phantom City Creative

All Original Music by Rami Sharkey, Kevin Dredge, The Budapest Scoring Symphonic Orchestra, Douglas Pipes, and Creeper

Featuring Gabe Soria, Christian DiBari, Mike Spicer, Kevin Bergeron, Jonas Scharf, Jordan Boyd, Marc Shoenbach and Gary Pullin

"Lighthouse Keeper" Ocean Blue and Aqua Splatter 7” Soundtrack Vinyl

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Pages: 32



Contributors: Christian DiBari | Gabe Soria | Gary Pullin | Jonas Scharf | Jordan Boyd | Kevin Bergeron | Marc Shoenbach | Mike Spicer

Artists: Douglas Pipes

