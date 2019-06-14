Share Page Support Us
Savage Tales Magazine (Vol. 2 No. 4, April 1986) Larry Hama Editor, Joe Jusko Cover [19319]

$12.99

$9.97


1 in stock


magSKU: 190614-78096-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Item Release Date: April 1, 1986
Details

Savage Tales Magazine (Vol. 2 No. 4, April 1986) Larry Hama Editor, Joe Jusko Cover.

The item is in very good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.


Publication: Savage Tales
Contributors: Joe Jusko | Larry Hama

