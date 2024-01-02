East Coast Black Age of Comics Convention (ECBACC) (2024)

Temple University Student Faculty Center

ECBACC champions creativity and its role in elevating narratives that reflect our diverse experiences. Organizers are inviting creators, writers and artists to contribute their stories and artwork to the Glyph Comics Awards.

The Glyph Comics Awards recognize exceptional contributions to comic book storytelling by, for, or about African-descended people. Your unique perspectives and imaginative endeavors play a crucial role in enriching the world of comics and graphic novels.