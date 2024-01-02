What Happened at 625 River Road (2024)

District51Studios, Freestyle Digital Media

What Happened at 625 River Road is a psychological thriller that follows two students, Laura and Kelly, who eagerly travel to New York where their seemingly ordinary rental home on 625 River Road becomes the epicenter of a spiral of enigmatic events. As the layers of mystery unfold, the pair must navigate a web of intrigue that blurs the line between reality and illusion.

What Happened at 625 River Road was directed by Devon Jovi Johnson of District 51 Studios, who also co-written the film with Allen Worrell. The movie was produced by Johnson and Bela Attila Kovacs, and stars Francheska Pujols, Silvana Jakich, Summer Foley, Matrell Smith and Pete Alex Marzecki.