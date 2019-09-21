Share Page Support Us
Ian Fleming’s James Bond in Scorpius by John Gardner (Hardcover Edition May 1988) [86045]

Ian Fleming's James Bond in Scorpius by John Gardner (Hardcover Edition May 1988)
Hardcover BookSKU: 190921-78980-1
ISBN-10: 039913347x
ISBN-13: 9780399133473
Weight: 2.14 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Genres: Action | Adventure | Spy Films | Thrillers
Studio: Putnam Publishing
Item Release Date: May 23, 1988
Details

Master spy 007 faces the most sinister villian of his career, Vladimir Scorpius, a bizarre religious cult, and international terrorists as he investigates the murder of the daughter of a baronet.

The item is in very good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Pages: 319
  • Language: English
  • Size: 8.5 x 1.5 x 5.9 in


Authors: John Gardner
Characters: James Bond

