Ian Fleming’s James Bond in Scorpius by John Gardner (Hardcover Edition May 1988) [86045]

Hardcover Book SKU: 190921-78980-1

ISBN-10: 039913347x

ISBN-13: 9780399133473

Weight: 2.14 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Item Release Date: May 23, 1988

Details

Master spy 007 faces the most sinister villian of his career, Vladimir Scorpius, a bizarre religious cult, and international terrorists as he investigates the murder of the daughter of a baronet.

The item is in very good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

Pages: 319

Language: English

Size: 8.5 x 1.5 x 5.9 in



Authors: John Gardner

Characters: James Bond

