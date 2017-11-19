Twitter
Doctor Who Character Compilation 36 x 24 Inch Poster

Doctor Who Character Compilation 36 x 24 Inch Poster
$11.99

$8.99


4 in stock


PosterSKU: 171119-68510-1
Part No: 52424F
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Adventure | Cult Television | Drama | Family | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Television
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC)
Original U.S. Release: March 17, 2006
Details

Actors who have portrayed Sydney Newman’s Doctor Who include:

  1. William Hartnell – First Doctor (1963–66)
  2. Patrick Troughton – Second Doctor (1966–69)
  3. Jon Pertwee – Third Doctor (1970–74)
  4. Tom Baker – Fourth Doctor(1974–81)
  5. Peter Davison – Fifth Doctor(1982–84)
  6. Colin Baker – Sixth Doctor(1984–86)
  7. Sylvester McCoy – Seventh Doctor(1987–89)
  8. Paul McGann – Eighth Doctor(1996)
  9. Christopher Eccleston – Ninth Doctor(2005)
  10. David Tennant – Tenth Doctor(2005–10)
  11. Matt Smith – Eleventh Doctor(2010–13)
  12. Peter Capaldi – Twelfth Doctor (2014–present)

Specifications

  • Size: 36 x 24 in

Cast: Christopher Eccleston | Colin Baker | David Tennant | Jon Pertwee | Matt Smith | Patrick Troughton | Paul McGann | Peter Capaldi | Peter Davison | Sylvester McCoy | Tom Baker | William Hartnell
Authors: Sydney Newman
Project Name: Doctor Who

