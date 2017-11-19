Doctor Who Character Compilation 36 x 24 Inch Poster

$11.99
Details
Actors who have portrayed Sydney Newman’s Doctor Who include:
- William Hartnell – First Doctor (1963–66)
- Patrick Troughton – Second Doctor (1966–69)
- Jon Pertwee – Third Doctor (1970–74)
- Tom Baker – Fourth Doctor(1974–81)
- Peter Davison – Fifth Doctor(1982–84)
- Colin Baker – Sixth Doctor(1984–86)
- Sylvester McCoy – Seventh Doctor(1987–89)
- Paul McGann – Eighth Doctor(1996)
- Christopher Eccleston – Ninth Doctor(2005)
- David Tennant – Tenth Doctor(2005–10)
- Matt Smith – Eleventh Doctor(2010–13)
- Peter Capaldi – Twelfth Doctor (2014–present)
