Doctor Who Character Compilation 36 x 24 Inch Poster

Actors who have portrayed Sydney Newman’s Doctor Who include:

William Hartnell – First Doctor (1963–66) Patrick Troughton – Second Doctor (1966–69) Jon Pertwee – Third Doctor (1970–74) Tom Baker – Fourth Doctor(1974–81) Peter Davison – Fifth Doctor(1982–84) Colin Baker – Sixth Doctor(1984–86) Sylvester McCoy – Seventh Doctor(1987–89) Paul McGann – Eighth Doctor(1996) Christopher Eccleston – Ninth Doctor(2005) David Tennant – Tenth Doctor(2005–10) Matt Smith – Eleventh Doctor(2010–13) Peter Capaldi – Twelfth Doctor (2014–present)

