Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace Darth Maul CommTech Chip Action Figure (1998) [1237]

View larger

$11.99

$7.97


1 in stock


toySKU: 200212-80403-1
UPC: 076281840888
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: New

View All: George Lucas | Liam Neeson  items
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Action | Adventure | Book Based | Drama | Science Fiction
Studio: Hasbro
Original U.S. Release: May 19, 1999
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace Darth Maul (Jedi Duel) with Double-Bladed Lightsaber CommTech Chip Action Figure (1998).

The item is in great condition with slight wear, bends and creases in the packaging. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 3.75 in
  • Material: plastic

Cast: Ahmed Best | Anthony Daniels | Ewan McGregor | Frank Oz | Ian McDiarmid | Jake Lloyd | Kenny Baker | Liam Neeson | Natalie Portman | Pernilla August | Ray Park | Terence Stamp | Warwick Davis
Directors: George Lucas
Project Name: Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace
Characters: Darth Maul

