Set of 6 Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope Original Press Publicity Photos [L06]

Set of 6 Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope Original Press Publicity Photos [L06]
Set of 6 Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope Original Press Publicity Photos [L06]
$43.89
$39.90
1 in stock
Pht
SKU: 230131-106082
Weight: 0.5 lbs
Condition: VG Very Good - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Set of 6 Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope Original Press Publicity Photos. There are 5 black & white and 1 color image included.

Press and publicity photos for film and television were used to promote projects in movie theaters, trade publications and the entertainment sections of physical newspapers.

