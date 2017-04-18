Twitter
Night on Earth Original Soundtrack Recording CD (Import)

Night on Earth Original Soundtrack Recording CD (Import)
View larger

$13.99

$11.90


2 in stock


CDSKU: 170419-64536-1
UPC: 4988031211823
Part No: UICY-76048
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: New

Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor
Formats: CD
Genres: Adventure | Comedy
Studio: Universal
Original U.S. Release: October 4, 1991
Item Release Date: April 7, 2017
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Night on Earth is an indie film classic. Filmmaker Jim Jarmusch’s adventure comedy features an anthology of 5 different cab drivers in 5 American and European cities and their remarkable fares on the same eventful night.

This is a limited edition Japanese pressing, originally released in 1992. Tom Waits’ soundtrack to Jim Jarmusch’s quirky Night on Earth is built around a recurrent theme reminiscent of Rain Dogs and manipulated into moods that reflect the cities in which the movie’s various stories are told.

Playlists

Cast: Alan Randolph Scott | Anthony Portillo | Armin Mueller-Stahl | Béatrice Dalle | Gena Rowlands | Giancarlo Esposito | Isaach De Bankolé | Lisanne Falk | Richard Boes | Rosie Perez | Winona Ryder
Directors: Jim Jarmusch

