Night on Earth Original Soundtrack Recording CD (Import)

$13.99
$11.90
UPC: 4988031211823
Part No: UICY-76048
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Jim Jarmusch items
Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor
Formats: CD
Genres: Adventure | Comedy
Studio: Universal
Original U.S. Release: October 4, 1991
Item Release Date: April 7, 2017
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Night on Earth is an indie film classic. Filmmaker Jim Jarmusch’s adventure comedy features an anthology of 5 different cab drivers in 5 American and European cities and their remarkable fares on the same eventful night.
This is a limited edition Japanese pressing, originally released in 1992. Tom Waits’ soundtrack to Jim Jarmusch’s quirky Night on Earth is built around a recurrent theme reminiscent of Rain Dogs and manipulated into moods that reflect the cities in which the movie’s various stories are told.
Playlists
- Back in the Old World (Gypsy) by: Kathleen Brennan | Tom Waits
- Los Angeles Mood (Chromium Descensions) by: Kathleen Brennan | Tom Waits
- Los Angeles Theme (Another Private Dick) by: Kathleen Brennan | Tom Waits
- New York Theme (Hey Can You Have That Heart by: Kathleen Brennan | Tom Waits
- New York Mood (A New Haircut and a Busted Lip) by: Kathleen Brennan | Tom Waits
- Baby I'm Not a Baby Anymore (Beatrice Theme) by: Kathleen Brennan | Tom Waits
- Good Old World (Waltz) by: Kathleen Brennan | Tom Waits
- Carnival (Brunello Del Montalcino) by: Kathleen Brennan | Tom Waits
- On the Other Side of the World by: Kathleen Brennan | Tom Waits
- Good Old World (Gypsy Instrumental) by: Kathleen Brennan | Tom Waits
- Paris Mood (Un de Fromage) by: Kathleen Brennan | Tom Waits
- Dragging a Dead Priest by: Kathleen Brennan | Tom Waits
- Helsinki Mood by: Kathleen Brennan | Tom Waits
- Carnival Bob's Confession by: Kathleen Brennan | Tom Waits
- Good Old World (Waltz) by: Kathleen Brennan | Tom Waits
- On the Other Side of the World (Instrumental) by: Kathleen Brennan | Tom Waits
Cast: Alan Randolph Scott | Anthony Portillo | Armin Mueller-Stahl | Béatrice Dalle | Gena Rowlands | Giancarlo Esposito | Isaach De Bankolé | Lisanne Falk | Richard Boes | Rosie Perez | Winona Ryder
Directors: Jim Jarmusch
Related Items
Categories
Adventure | CD | Comedy | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Featured | Music | Universal