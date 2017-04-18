Night on Earth Original Soundtrack Recording CD (Import)

View larger $13.99 $11.90 - Select Qty - 1 2

Genres: Adventure | Comedy

Studio: Universal

Original U.S. Release: October 4, 1991

Item Release Date: April 7, 2017

Rating: R

Night on Earth is an indie film classic. Filmmaker Jim Jarmusch’s adventure comedy features an anthology of 5 different cab drivers in 5 American and European cities and their remarkable fares on the same eventful night.

This is a limited edition Japanese pressing, originally released in 1992. Tom Waits’ soundtrack to Jim Jarmusch’s quirky Night on Earth is built around a recurrent theme reminiscent of Rain Dogs and manipulated into moods that reflect the cities in which the movie’s various stories are told.

Cast: Alan Randolph Scott | Anthony Portillo | Armin Mueller-Stahl | Béatrice Dalle | Gena Rowlands | Giancarlo Esposito | Isaach De Bankolé | Lisanne Falk | Richard Boes | Rosie Perez | Winona Ryder

Directors: Jim Jarmusch

