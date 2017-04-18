Airport Original Soundtrack Album CD (Import)

View larger $13.99 $13.40 - Select Qty - 1 2

Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Suspense | Thriller

Studio: Universal

Original U.S. Release: March 5, 1970

Item Release Date: April 7, 2017

Rating: G

In the film Airport a bomber on board an airplane causes problems for an airport that’s almost closed by snow. The film also delves into the various personal problems of the people involved in the incident.

This is a Japanese pressing to of the original 1970 soundtrack to the thriller Airport, composed and conducted by Alfred Newman.

Cast: Barbara Hale | Barry Nelson | Burt Lancaster | Dana Wynter | Dean Martin | Gary Collins | George Kennedy | Helen Hayes | Jacqueline Bisset | Jean Seberg | Jessie Royce Landis | John Findlater | Lloyd Nolan | Maureen Stapleton | Van Heflin

Directors: George Seaton | Henry Hathaway

