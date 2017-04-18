Airport Original Soundtrack Album CD (Import)

$13.99
$13.40
UPC: 4988031211526
Part No: UICY-76057
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Suspense | Thriller
Studio: Universal
Original U.S. Release: March 5, 1970
Item Release Date: April 7, 2017
Rating: G
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
In the film Airport a bomber on board an airplane causes problems for an airport that’s almost closed by snow. The film also delves into the various personal problems of the people involved in the incident.
This is a Japanese pressing to of the original 1970 soundtrack to the thriller Airport, composed and conducted by Alfred Newman.
Playlists
- Airport (Main Title) by: Alfred Newman
- Airport Love Theme by: Alfred Newman
- Inez' Theme by: Alfred Newman
- Guerreo's Goodbye by: Alfred Newman
- Ada Quonsett Stowaway by: Alfred Newman
- Mel and Tanya by: Alfred Newman
- Airport Love Theme #2 by: Alfred Newman
- Joe Patroni Plane or Plows? by: Alfred Newman
- Triangle! by: Alfred Newman
- Inez-Lost Forever by: Alfred Newman
- Emergency Landing! by: Alfred Newman
- Airport (End Title) by: Alfred Newman
Cast: Barbara Hale | Barry Nelson | Burt Lancaster | Dana Wynter | Dean Martin | Gary Collins | George Kennedy | Helen Hayes | Jacqueline Bisset | Jean Seberg | Jessie Royce Landis | John Findlater | Lloyd Nolan | Maureen Stapleton | Van Heflin
Directors: George Seaton | Henry Hathaway
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | CD | Cult Flavor | Drama | Featured | Music | Suspense | Thriller | Throwback Space | Universal