Airport Original Soundtrack Album CD (Import)

Airport Original Soundtrack Album CD (Import)
View larger

$13.99

$13.40


2 in stock


CDSKU: 170419-64534-1
UPC: 4988031211526
Part No: UICY-76057
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Suspense | Thriller
Studio: Universal
Original U.S. Release: March 5, 1970
Item Release Date: April 7, 2017
Rating: G
Details

Details

In the film Airport a bomber on board an airplane causes problems for an airport that’s almost closed by snow. The film also delves into the various personal problems of the people involved in the incident.

This is a Japanese pressing to of the original 1970 soundtrack to the thriller Airport, composed and conducted by Alfred Newman.

Playlists

Cast: Barbara Hale | Barry Nelson | Burt Lancaster | Dana Wynter | Dean Martin | Gary Collins | George Kennedy | Helen Hayes | Jacqueline Bisset | Jean Seberg | Jessie Royce Landis | John Findlater | Lloyd Nolan | Maureen Stapleton | Van Heflin
Directors: George Seaton | Henry Hathaway

