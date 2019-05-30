Damnation Alley Special Edition Blu-ray

View larger $27.99 $20.97 - Select Qty - 1 2

Details

The world is devastated by a nuclear holocaust, causing the Earth to tilt on its axis and bringing vast meteorological chaos. As the weather stabilizes, mutated insects start to emerge, preying on the survivors. The surviving crew at a U.S. Air Force bomb shelter in the Mojave Desert picks up radio signals coming from Albany. The commander, Major Eugene Denton (George Peppard, The A-Team), unveils two armored vehicles he has constructed and announces a plan to cross Damnation Alley, the hundred-mile-wide strip between areas of radiation hazard, to join the survivors. They set off, taking on two civilians, a novice singer they find in the ruins of Las Vegas and a wild teenager (Jackie Earle Haley,Watchmen), along the way. The journey is also beset by giant mutated cockroaches, storms and crazed survivalists, making for some hair-raising escapes in this post-apocalyptic thriller.

Special Features

New anamorphic widescreen transfer (1.78:1)

Audio commentary with Producer, Paul Maslansky

Survival Run – a look at the challenges of adapting the celebrated novel with Co-screenwriter, Alan Sharp

Road To Hell – Producer, Jerome Zeitman details the process of making the film and the difficulties it encountered along the way

Landmaster Tales – a detailed examination of the now-famous Landmaster Vehicle from the film with Stunt Coordinator and Car Designer Dean Jeffries

Theatrical trailer and TV spot

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1

Region: A

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio

Cast: Dominique Sanda | George Peppard | Jackie Earle Haley | Jan Michael Vincent | Kip Niven | Paul Winfield | Robert Donner

Directors: Jack Smight

Project Name: Damnation Alley

