Rolling Stone 2009 Special Commemorative Issue Michael Jackson [190137]

$25.99
$13.97
magSKU: 190530-77941-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: Michael Jackson items
Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Rolling Stone 2009 Special Commemorative Issue Michael Jackson.
The item is in great condition with a few small bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.
Publication: Rolling Stone Magazine
Subject: Michael Jackson