Elektra Assassin Set of 2 – 13×19 inch Bill Sienkiewicz Matte Finish Comic Art Prints [I71]

Condition: VF Very Fine



Details

Elektra Assassin Set of 2 – 13×19 inch Bill Sienkiewicz Matte Finish Comic Art Prints. This pair of prints were distributed at San Diego Comic-Con, I believe at the Marvel Comics booth.

The item is in great shape with some bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Size: 13x19 in



Characters: Elektra

Artists: Bill Sienkiewicz

