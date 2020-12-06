Share Page Support Us
X-Men Movie Senator Kelly Campaign Promotional Bumper Sticker (2000) [B33]

View larger

$23.99

$19.70


1 in stock


tagSKU: 201206-83720-1
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Details

X-Men Movie Senator Kelly Campaign Promotional Bumper Sticker (2000). These were distributed at Comic-Con in 2000 to promote the Bryan Singer film X-Men, based on the Marvel comic book series. In the movie, Senator Kelly (played by Bruce Davison) was running for political office on a conservative platform against “Mutants.”

The bumper sticker reads “For our children, For our country, For our future. Senator Kelly 2000. Paid for by the stop the X-Men Campaign.”

The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: approx. 10x4 in.

Cast: Anna Paquin | Brett Morris | Bruce Davison | Donna Goodhand | Famke Janssen | George Buza | Halle Berry | Hugh Jackman | Ian McKellen | James Marsden | John Nelles | Kenneth McGregor | Matthew Sharp | Patrick Stewart | Ray Park | Rebecca Romijn | Rhona Shekter | Shawn Roberts | Tyler Mane
Directors: Bryan Singer
Project Name: X-Men

