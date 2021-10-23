- Cast: Al Waxman | Alice Playten | August Schellenberg | Caroline Semple | Cedric Smith | Don Francks | Douglas Kenney | Eugene Levy | George Touliatos | Gerald Potterton | Glenis Wootton Gross | Harold Ramis | Harvey Atkin | Jackie Burroughs | Joe Flaherty | John Candy | John Vernon | Len Doncheff | Marilyn Lightstone | Martin Lavut | Mavor Moore | Patty Freedman | Richard Romanus | Rodger Bumpass | Susan Roman | Thor Bishopric | Vlasta Vrana | Warren Munson | Zal Yanovsky
- Directors: Barrie Nelson | Gerald Potterton | Harold Whitaker | Jack Stokes | Jimmy T. Murakami | John Bruno | John Halas | Julian Harris | Paul Sabella | Pino Van Lamsweerde
- Project Name Heavy Metal
- Contributors
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Pop Fetish
- Formats: Vinyl
- Genres: Adventure | Animation | Comic Based | Cult Cinema | Fantasy
- Studios: Rhino | Warner Music Group
- Original Release Date: August 7, 1981
- Product Release Date: October 22, 2021
- Rating: R
- More: Harold Ramis
Heavy Metal Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack ROCKtober Vinyl Edition. This iconic soundtrack album features tracks by Sammy Hagar, Devo, Cheap Trick, Blue Öyster Cult and more.
Playlists
- Side A
- Heavy Metal by: Sammy Hagar
- Heartbeat by: Riggs
- Working In The Coal Mine by: Devo
- Veteran Of The Psychic Wars by: Blue Oyster Cult
- Side B
- Reach Out by: Cheap Trick
- Heavy Metal (Takin' A Ride) by: Don Felder
- True Companion by: Donald Fagen
- Crazy (A Suitable Case For Treatment) by: Nazareth
- Side C
- Radar Rider by: Riggs
- Open Arms by: Journey
- Queen Bee by: Grand Funk Railroad
- I Must Be Dreamin' by: Cheap Trick
- Side D
- The Mob Rules by: Black Sabbath
- All Of You by: Don Felder
- Prefabricated by: Trust
- Blue Lamp by: Stevie Nicks
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
