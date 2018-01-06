Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

The Dark Tower Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music by Tom Holkenborg aka Junkie XL

The Dark Tower Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music by Tom Holkenborg aka Junkie XL
View larger
The Dark Tower Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music by Tom Holkenborg aka Junkie XL
The Dark Tower Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music by Tom Holkenborg aka Junkie XL

$13.98

$11.78


4 in stock


CDSKU: 180107-69284-1
UPC: 889854555221
Part No: 88985455522
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Stephen King  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Book Based | Comic Based | Fantasy | Thrillers | Western
Studio: SONY Music
Original U.S. Release: August 4, 2017
Item Release Date: August 25, 2017
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

In Stephen King’s The Dark Tower, the last Gunslinger, Roland Deschain (Idris Elba), has been locked in an eternal battle with Walter O’Dim (Matthew McConaughey), also known as the Man in Black. Deschain is determined to prevent O’Dim from toppling the Dark Tower, which holds the universe together. With the fate of the world at stake, good and evil collide in the ultimate battle.

Playlists

  • The Dark Tower
    The Face of My Father
    I Kill With My Heart
    Skin People
    Getting a Toothbrush
    Dutch Hill
    Guardian
    Arrival in Mid-World
    His Shine Is Pure
    The Map
    Thinny
    Something Got Out
    We Don't Have Chicken
    Manny Village
    See Across Worlds
    There's Always Another Battle
    A Chicken, a Goat and One Bullet
    Keystone Earth
    Portal Activity
    Smiley Face
    The Creed
    Death Always Wins
    Dixie Pig
    Tall, Dark and Handsome
    Full Package as Advertised
    It Will Fall
    Collateral Damage
    Hot Dogs
    Roland of Eld (Main Titles)   by: Junkie XL aka Tom Holkenborg

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Ben Gavin | Claudia Kim | Dennis Haysbert | Idris Elba | Jackie Earle Haley | Katheryn Winnick | Matthew McConaughey | Tom Taylor
Directors: Nikolaj Arcel
Composers: Junkie XL aka Tom Holkenborg
Project Name: The Dark Tower
Authors: Stephen King

Related Items

Funko POP Animation Space Ghost #122 Vinyl Action Figure
Pulp Fiction Paperback-Style 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Reservoir Dogs “Let’s Go To Work” 36 x 24 Inch Movie Poster
Two-Lane Blacktop Criterion Collection Blu-ray
Ghost Original Score by Maurice Jarre: Silver Screen Edition – Digitally Remastered
Akira Movie Limited Collector’s Steel Case Edition with 32-Page Booklet Funimation
Reservoir Dogs – Mr. Blonde Portrait 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Children Shouldn’t Play with Dead Things Blu-ray
Star Wars: Episode VI – Revenge of the Jedi (Original Title) 24 x 36 Movie Poster
Stephen King’s It (2017) Red Balloon 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster

Categories

Action | Adventure | Book Based | CD | Comic Based | Fantasy | Featured | Music & Spoken Word | SONY Music | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Thrillers | Western

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *