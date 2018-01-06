The Dark Tower Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music by Tom Holkenborg aka Junkie XL

View larger $13.98 $11.78 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4

CD SKU: 180107-69284-1

UPC: 889854555221

Part No: 88985455522

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Stephen King items

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Formats: CD

Genres: Action | Adventure | Book Based | Comic Based | Fantasy | Thrillers | Western

Studio: SONY Music

Original U.S. Release: August 4, 2017

Item Release Date: August 25, 2017

Rating: PG-13

Details

In Stephen King’s The Dark Tower, the last Gunslinger, Roland Deschain (Idris Elba), has been locked in an eternal battle with Walter O’Dim (Matthew McConaughey), also known as the Man in Black. Deschain is determined to prevent O’Dim from toppling the Dark Tower, which holds the universe together. With the fate of the world at stake, good and evil collide in the ultimate battle.

The Face of My Father

I Kill With My Heart

Skin People

Getting a Toothbrush

Dutch Hill

Guardian

Arrival in Mid-World

His Shine Is Pure

The Map

Thinny

Something Got Out

We Don't Have Chicken

Manny Village

See Across Worlds

There's Always Another Battle

A Chicken, a Goat and One Bullet

Keystone Earth

Portal Activity

Smiley Face

The Creed

Death Always Wins

Dixie Pig

Tall, Dark and Handsome

Full Package as Advertised

It Will Fall

Collateral Damage

Hot Dogs

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Ben Gavin | Claudia Kim | Dennis Haysbert | Idris Elba | Jackie Earle Haley | Katheryn Winnick | Matthew McConaughey | Tom Taylor

Directors: Nikolaj Arcel

Composers: Junkie XL aka Tom Holkenborg

Project Name: The Dark Tower

Authors: Stephen King

