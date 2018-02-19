Twitter
The Essential Harry Potter Film Music Collection

The Essential Harry Potter Film Music Collection
View larger
The Essential Harry Potter Film Music Collection
The Essential Harry Potter Film Music Collection

$22.98

$15.98


5 in stock


CDSKU: 180220-70594-1
UPC: 738572125127
Part No: SILCD1251
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New

View All: John Williams  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: CD
Genres: Adventure | Book Based | Family | Fantasy
Studio: Silva Screen
Original U.S. Release: November 16, 2001
Item Release Date: September 16, 2008
Rating: PG
Details

The Essential Harry Potter Film Music Collection features music composed for the film adaptations composed by John Williams, Patrick Doyle and Nicholas Hooper.

Playlists

  • Disc 1
  • Hedwig's Theme
    Christmas at Hogwarts
    Nimbus 2000
    Leaving Hogwarts
    Harry's Wondrous World
    Dobby the House Elf
    Fawkes the Phoenix
    The Chamber of Secrets
    Gilderoy Lockhart
    Reunion of Friends
    Witches, Wands and Wizards
    A Window to the Past
    Aunt Marge's Waltz
    The Knight Bus
    The Prisoner of Azkaban Suite
    Double Trouble
  • Disc 2
  • Quidditch World Cup / The Foreigners Arrive
    Neville's Waltz
    Harry in Winter
    The Golden Egg
    The Hogwarts March
    The Potter Waltz
    The Black Lake
    Another Year Ends
    The Hogwarts Hymn
    A Journey to Hogwarts / Fireworks
    Sirius Deception / Dumbledore's Army
    Professor Umbridge
    Flight of the Order of the Phoenix
    Loved Ones and Leaving
    Hedwig's Theme - Reprise

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
  • Runtime: 113:19


Composers: John Williams | Nicholas Hooper | Patrick Doyle

