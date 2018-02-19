$22.98
Details
The Essential Harry Potter Film Music Collection features music composed for the film adaptations composed by John Williams, Patrick Doyle and Nicholas Hooper.
Playlists
- Disc 1
- Hedwig's Theme
Christmas at Hogwarts
Nimbus 2000
Leaving Hogwarts
Harry's Wondrous World
Dobby the House Elf
Fawkes the Phoenix
The Chamber of Secrets
Gilderoy Lockhart
Reunion of Friends
Witches, Wands and Wizards
A Window to the Past
Aunt Marge's Waltz
The Knight Bus
The Prisoner of Azkaban Suite
Double Trouble
- Disc 2
- Quidditch World Cup / The Foreigners Arrive
Neville's Waltz
Harry in Winter
The Golden Egg
The Hogwarts March
The Potter Waltz
The Black Lake
Another Year Ends
The Hogwarts Hymn
A Journey to Hogwarts / Fireworks
Sirius Deception / Dumbledore's Army
Professor Umbridge
Flight of the Order of the Phoenix
Loved Ones and Leaving
Hedwig's Theme - Reprise
