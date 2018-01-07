Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Headshot DVD Edition with Iko Uwais

Headshot DVD Edition with Iko Uwais
View larger

$19.98

$14.68


3 in stock


DVDSKU: 180107-69290-1
UPC: 031398263357
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Iko Uwais  items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: DVD
Genres: Action | Crime | Foreign Films | Martial Arts | Thrillers
Studio: Vertical Entertainment
Original U.S. Release: March 3, 2017
Item Release Date: June 13, 2017
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Iko Uwais (The Raid: Redemption, The Raid 2) plays a young man who washes ashore, an amnesiac with a serious head injury whose past comes back to haunt him shortly after being nursed back to health by a young doctor. Violence ensues. Sweet, sweet violence.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Region: 1
  • Audio: Dolby Digital 5.1
  • Runtime: 117
  • Language: English
  • Aspect Ratio: Widescreen

Cast: Ario Bayu | Chelsea Islan | Iko Uwais | Julie Estelle | Sunny Pang | Very Tri Yulisman
Directors: Kimo Stamboel | Timo Tjahjanto
Project Name: Headshot

Related Items

Bela Lugosi as Dracula 24 x 36 inch Black & White Movie Poster
The Dark Tower Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music by Tom Holkenborg aka Junkie XL
Bruce Lee Double Nunchucks Stance Short Sleeve Apparel
Murder Weapon & Deadly Embrace Blu-ray + DVD Combo
Astro Boy: The Complete Series 4-Disc DVD Set
The Fast and the Furious Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Bruce Lee Focus Long Sleeve, Tank and Polo Shirts
John Carpenter’s Lost Themes II
Bruce Lee Concentration Pose Apparel
Dr. No Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Monty Norman and the John Barry Orchestra

Categories

Action | Crime | Cult Flavor | DVD | Featured | Foreign Films | Martial Arts | Movies & TV | Thrillers | Vertical Entertainment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *