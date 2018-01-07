Headshot DVD Edition with Iko Uwais

View larger $19.98 $14.68 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

3 in stock





DVD SKU: 180107-69290-1

UPC: 031398263357

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Iko Uwais items

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Flavor

Formats: DVD

Genres: Action | Crime | Foreign Films | Martial Arts | Thrillers

Studio: Vertical Entertainment

Original U.S. Release: March 3, 2017

Item Release Date: June 13, 2017

Rating: NR

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Iko Uwais (The Raid: Redemption, The Raid 2) plays a young man who washes ashore, an amnesiac with a serious head injury whose past comes back to haunt him shortly after being nursed back to health by a young doctor. Violence ensues. Sweet, sweet violence.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Region: 1

Audio: Dolby Digital 5.1

Runtime: 117

Language: English

Aspect Ratio: Widescreen

Cast: Ario Bayu | Chelsea Islan | Iko Uwais | Julie Estelle | Sunny Pang | Very Tri Yulisman

Directors: Kimo Stamboel | Timo Tjahjanto

Project Name: Headshot

Related Items

Categories

Action | Crime | Cult Flavor | DVD | Featured | Foreign Films | Martial Arts | Movies & TV | Thrillers | Vertical Entertainment