Headshot DVD Edition with Iko Uwais

$19.98
$14.68
UPC: 031398263357
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Iko Uwais items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: DVD
Genres: Action | Crime | Foreign Films | Martial Arts | Thrillers
Studio: Vertical Entertainment
Original U.S. Release: March 3, 2017
Item Release Date: June 13, 2017
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Iko Uwais (The Raid: Redemption, The Raid 2) plays a young man who washes ashore, an amnesiac with a serious head injury whose past comes back to haunt him shortly after being nursed back to health by a young doctor. Violence ensues. Sweet, sweet violence.
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Region: 1
- Audio: Dolby Digital 5.1
- Runtime: 117
- Language: English
- Aspect Ratio: Widescreen
Cast: Ario Bayu | Chelsea Islan | Iko Uwais | Julie Estelle | Sunny Pang | Very Tri Yulisman
Directors: Kimo Stamboel | Timo Tjahjanto
Project Name: Headshot
Related Items
Categories
Action | Crime | Cult Flavor | DVD | Featured | Foreign Films | Martial Arts | Movies & TV | Thrillers | Vertical Entertainment