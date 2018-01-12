Twitter
Universal Studios The Mummy Collectible Mezco Toyz 9 inch Action Figure

Universal Studios The Mummy Collectible Mezco Toyz 9 inch Action Figure
View larger
Universal Studios The Mummy Collectible Mezco Toyz 9 inch Action Figure
Universal Studios The Mummy Collectible Mezco Toyz 9 inch Action Figure
Universal Studios The Mummy Collectible Mezco Toyz 9 inch Action Figure

$45.99

$37.90


3 in stock


Action FigureSKU: 180112-69472-1
UPC: 696198631036
Part No: 63103
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Boris Karloff  items
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Throwback Space
Genres: Cult Cinema | Fantasy | Horror | Monster Movies | Thrillers
Studio: Mezco | Universal
Original U.S. Release: December 22, 1932
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This iconic terror from the beneath the sand stands 9” tall and captures the intricate detail of each ancient bandage: from his mysterious eyes, to his legendary scarab ring. With 11 points of articulation he’ll be able to take out any explorer who dares to come between him and his tana leaves.

This Universal Monsters The Mummy 9-Inch Action Figure features the iconic terror standing 9-inches tall, fashioned with intricate details of each ancient bandage. From his mysterious eyes to his legendary scarab ring, he looks just like he did when portrayed by Boris Karloff in the 1932 The Mummy film.

Special Features

  • Figure has 11 points of articulation
  • Looks just like he did when portrayed by Boris Karloff in the 1932 The Mummy film
  • The Mummy comes packaged in a collector-friendly window box

Specifications

  • Size: 9 in

Cast: Arthur Byron | Boris Karloff | Bramwell Fletcher | David Manners | Edward Van Sloan | Zita Johann
Directors: Karl Freund
Subject: The Mummy (1932)

