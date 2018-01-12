Twitter
Walt Disney Pictures’ The Emperor’s New Groove McDonald’s Happy Meal YZMA Launch Toy (2000) – Eartha Kitt

$9.99

From: $4.99


1 in stock
Toy - New Sealed Package
Toy - New Sealed PackageSKU: 180112-69459-1
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: New
Toy - Like New Open PackageSKU: 180112-69459-2
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Comedy | Family | Fantasy
Studio: Walt Disney Pictures
Original U.S. Release: December 15, 2000
Rating: G
Details

For sale is a McDonald’s Happy Meal promotional YZMA Launch Toy from the year 2000, made to promote Walt Disney Pictures’ The Emperor’s New Groove.

In the Walt Disney Pictures’ animated film, Emperor Kuzco (David Spade) is turned into a llama by his ex-administrator Yzma (Eartha Kitt), and must now regain his throne with the help of Pacha (John Goodman), the gentle llama herder.

Cast: David Spade | Eartha Kitt | John Goodman | Patrick Warburton | Tom Jones | Wendie Malick
Directors: Mark Dindal
Subject: The Emperor's New Groove

