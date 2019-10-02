View larger $13.00 $8.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Softcover Book SKU: 191002-79230-1

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Products | Memorabilia | Softcover Books

Genres: Action | Sport

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

New Jersey Nets 93-94 Official Team Yearbook, Derrick Coleman, Kenny Anderson, Chuck Daly.

The item is in very good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.



Subject: Chuck Daly | Derrick Coleman | Kenny Anderson

Related Items

Categories

Action | Memorabilia | Softcover Books | Sport