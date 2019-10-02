Overstreet’s Fan Magazine (#8, January 1996) Frank Miller, Neil Gaiman, Lady Rawhide 86110

$15.00
UPC: 714899211118
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Item Release Date: January 1, 1996
Details
Overstreet’s Fan Comic Magazine (#8, January 1996) Frank Miller, Neil Gaiman, Lady Rawhide.
The item is in very good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.
Publication: Overstreet's Fan Magazine
Subject: Frank Miller | Lady Rawhide | Neil Gaiman
