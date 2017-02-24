Game of Thrones Hand of the King Pin USB Flash Drive

8GB USB Drive SKU: 170224-63328-1

UPC: 702780216002

Part No: FD-0368

Condition: New

View All: Game of Thrones | HBO items

Product Types: Home & Office | USB Drives

Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Suspense | Thriller

Studio: HBO

Due to licensing restrictions, we can only ship this item to US and Canadian addresses.

Official HBO Licensed Product © 2015 Home Box Office, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Game of Thrones and related trademarks are the property of Home Box Office, Inc.

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Keep your friends close and your files closer. Sculpted and molded from heavy zinc alloy. Bronzed and oxidized for a beautiful, authentic finish.

Dimensions: 2.01 x 2.01 x 1.00 inches

Color: Gold

Game of Thrones airs on HBO and takes place in the mythical continent of Westeros, where several powerful families fight for control of the Seven Kingdoms. As conflict erupts in the kingdoms of men, an ancient enemy rises to threaten them all. Meanwhile, the last heirs of a recently usurped dynasty plot to take back their homeland from across the Narrow Sea.

Game of Thrones stars Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister, Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister, Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen, Kit Harington as Jon Snow, Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark, Maisie Williams as Arya Stark, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister, Iain Glen as Jorah Mormont, Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy, John Bradley as Samwell Tarly, Conleth Hill as Lord Varys, Aidan Gillen as Petyr ‘Littlefinger’ Baelish, Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth, Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark, Jerome Flynn as Bronn, Julian Glover as Grand Maester Pycelle, Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth, Rory McCann as Sandor ‘The Hound’ Clegane, Nathalie Emmanuel as Missandei, Ben Crompton as Eddison Tollett, Daniel Portman as Podrick Payne, Charles Dance as Tywin Lannister, Carice van Houten as Melisandre, Natalie Dormer as Margaery Tyrell, Jack Gleeson as Joffrey Baratheon, Michelle Fairley as Catelyn Stark, Kristofer Hivju as Tormund Giantsbane, Ian McElhinney as Barristan Selmy, Jacob Anderson as Grey Worm, Stephen Dillane as Stannis Baratheon, and Kristian Nairn as Hodor.

Cast: Aidan Gillen | Alfie Allen | Ben Crompton | Carice van Houten | Charles Dance | Conleth Hill | Daniel Portman | Emilia Clarke | Gwendoline Christie | Iain Glen | Ian McElhinney | Isaac Hempstead Wright | Jack Gleeson | Jacob Anderson | Jerome Flynn | John Bradley | Julian Glover | Kit Harington | Kristian Nairn | Kristofer Hivju | Lena Headey | Liam Cunningham | Maisie Williams | Michelle Fairley | Natalie Dormer | Nathalie Emmanuel | Nikolaj Coster-Waldau | Peter Dinklage | Rory McCann | Sophie Turner | Stephen Dillane

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Fantasy | HBO | Suspense | The Museum of Fantasy Art | Thriller | USB Drives