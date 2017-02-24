Twitter
Game of Thrones: Hand of the Queen Collector’s Pin

View larger

$12.99

$11.99


2 in stock


Accessory PinSKU: 170225-63338-1
UPC: 9781616597559
Condition: New

View All: Game of Thrones  items
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Fantasy
Studio: Dark Horse | HBO
Item Release Date: December 28, 2016
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Tyrion found his way to Meereen to serve Daenerys Targaryen, and ruled the city in her stead. He was able to restore peace temporarily before Dany returned to Meereen and crushed the Masters’ rebellion for good. Grateful for Tyrion’s wise counsel, Dany named him her Hand.

This replica pin, based on the original prop from Game of Thrones, measures 3” long and is made from zinc alloy.

Size: 3 inches long

Cast: Aidan Gillen | Alfie Allen | Ben Crompton | Carice van Houten | Charles Dance | Conleth Hill | Daniel Portman | Emilia Clarke | Gwendoline Christie | Iain Glen | Ian McElhinney | Isaac Hempstead Wright | Jack Gleeson | Jacob Anderson | Jerome Flynn | John Bradley | Julian Glover | Kit Harington | Kristian Nairn | Kristofer Hivju | Lena Headey | Liam Cunningham | Maisie Williams | Michelle Fairley | Natalie Dormer | Nathalie Emmanuel | Nikolaj Coster-Waldau | Peter Dinklage | Rory McCann | Sophie Turner | Stephen Dillane

