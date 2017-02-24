Game of Thrones: Hand of the Queen Collector’s Pin

View larger $12.99 $11.99 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock





Accessory Pin SKU: 170225-63338-1

UPC: 9781616597559

Condition: New

View All: Game of Thrones items

Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures

Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Fantasy

Studio: Dark Horse | HBO

Item Release Date: December 28, 2016

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Tyrion found his way to Meereen to serve Daenerys Targaryen, and ruled the city in her stead. He was able to restore peace temporarily before Dany returned to Meereen and crushed the Masters’ rebellion for good. Grateful for Tyrion’s wise counsel, Dany named him her Hand.

This replica pin, based on the original prop from Game of Thrones, measures 3” long and is made from zinc alloy.

Size: 3 inches long

Cast: Aidan Gillen | Alfie Allen | Ben Crompton | Carice van Houten | Charles Dance | Conleth Hill | Daniel Portman | Emilia Clarke | Gwendoline Christie | Iain Glen | Ian McElhinney | Isaac Hempstead Wright | Jack Gleeson | Jacob Anderson | Jerome Flynn | John Bradley | Julian Glover | Kit Harington | Kristian Nairn | Kristofer Hivju | Lena Headey | Liam Cunningham | Maisie Williams | Michelle Fairley | Natalie Dormer | Nathalie Emmanuel | Nikolaj Coster-Waldau | Peter Dinklage | Rory McCann | Sophie Turner | Stephen Dillane

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Dark Horse | Drama | Fantasy | HBO | The Museum of Fantasy Art | Toys & Figures