Game Of Thrones: Iron Throne 7 Inch Replica Statue

View larger

$59.99

$44.20


5 in stock


Replica StatueSKU: 170225-63343-1
UPC: 761568213171
Weight: 2.11 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Game of Thrones  items
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Fantasy | Thriller
Studio: Dark Horse | HBO
Item Release Date: March 6, 2013
Details

Iron Throne replica. Based on HBO’s award-winning television series Game of Thrones.

This marvelously crafted 7″ tall version captures all the fine details at an affordable price. The sculpture is protected in poly-foam cube packaged inside an 8” x 8 ”x 8” full-color collector box.

There are five kings, but only one Throne!

Size: 7 x 6 x 6 inches

Special Features

  • From the hit HBO television series
  • Highly detailed replica
  • Officially licensed item

Cast: Aidan Gillen | Alfie Allen | Ben Crompton | Carice van Houten | Charles Dance | Conleth Hill | Daniel Portman | Emilia Clarke | Gwendoline Christie | Iain Glen | Ian McElhinney | Isaac Hempstead Wright | Jack Gleeson | Jacob Anderson | Jerome Flynn | John Bradley | Julian Glover | Kit Harington | Kristian Nairn | Kristofer Hivju | Lena Headey | Liam Cunningham | Maisie Williams | Michelle Fairley | Natalie Dormer | Nathalie Emmanuel | Nikolaj Coster-Waldau | Peter Dinklage | Rory McCann | Sophie Turner | Stephen Dillane

