Game Of Thrones: Iron Throne 7 Inch Replica Statue

View larger $59.99 $44.20 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5

5 in stock





Replica Statue SKU: 170225-63343-1

UPC: 761568213171

Weight: 2.11 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Game of Thrones items

Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures

Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Fantasy | Thriller

Studio: Dark Horse | HBO

Item Release Date: March 6, 2013

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Iron Throne replica. Based on HBO’s award-winning television series Game of Thrones.

This marvelously crafted 7″ tall version captures all the fine details at an affordable price. The sculpture is protected in poly-foam cube packaged inside an 8” x 8 ”x 8” full-color collector box.

There are five kings, but only one Throne!

Size: 7 x 6 x 6 inches

Special Features

From the hit HBO television series

Highly detailed replica

Officially licensed item

Cast: Aidan Gillen | Alfie Allen | Ben Crompton | Carice van Houten | Charles Dance | Conleth Hill | Daniel Portman | Emilia Clarke | Gwendoline Christie | Iain Glen | Ian McElhinney | Isaac Hempstead Wright | Jack Gleeson | Jacob Anderson | Jerome Flynn | John Bradley | Julian Glover | Kit Harington | Kristian Nairn | Kristofer Hivju | Lena Headey | Liam Cunningham | Maisie Williams | Michelle Fairley | Natalie Dormer | Nathalie Emmanuel | Nikolaj Coster-Waldau | Peter Dinklage | Rory McCann | Sophie Turner | Stephen Dillane

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Dark Horse | Drama | Fantasy | HBO | The Museum of Fantasy Art | Thriller | Toys & Figures