Game Of Thrones: Iron Throne 7 Inch Replica Statue

$59.99
$44.20
UPC: 761568213171
Weight: 2.11 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Game of Thrones items
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Fantasy | Thriller
Studio: Dark Horse | HBO
Item Release Date: March 6, 2013
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Iron Throne replica. Based on HBO’s award-winning television series Game of Thrones.
This marvelously crafted 7″ tall version captures all the fine details at an affordable price. The sculpture is protected in poly-foam cube packaged inside an 8” x 8 ”x 8” full-color collector box.
There are five kings, but only one Throne!
Size: 7 x 6 x 6 inches
Special Features
- From the hit HBO television series
- Highly detailed replica
- Officially licensed item
Cast: Aidan Gillen | Alfie Allen | Ben Crompton | Carice van Houten | Charles Dance | Conleth Hill | Daniel Portman | Emilia Clarke | Gwendoline Christie | Iain Glen | Ian McElhinney | Isaac Hempstead Wright | Jack Gleeson | Jacob Anderson | Jerome Flynn | John Bradley | Julian Glover | Kit Harington | Kristian Nairn | Kristofer Hivju | Lena Headey | Liam Cunningham | Maisie Williams | Michelle Fairley | Natalie Dormer | Nathalie Emmanuel | Nikolaj Coster-Waldau | Peter Dinklage | Rory McCann | Sophie Turner | Stephen Dillane
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Dark Horse | Drama | Fantasy | HBO | The Museum of Fantasy Art | Thriller | Toys & Figures