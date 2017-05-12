Twitter
Dark Horse Frank Frazetta Death Dealer Lunchbox
$14.99

$13.90


7 in stock


Tin LunchboxSKU: 170513-65066-1
UPC: 9781616597115
Weight: 0.14 lbs
Condition: New

Product Types: Products | Memorabilia
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Thriller | War
Studio: Dark Horse
Item Release Date: March 29, 2017
Details

You never had a lunchbox like this to take to school and probably would have been thrown out if you did. Frazetta’s savage art pops from the high-quality, heavy-gauge, litho-printed tin lunchbox. Included are two versions of his famous Death Dealer series, a creature staring into the moonlight, and one of Frazetta’s Conan the Barbarian action paintings. Item also has an embossed Frazetta logo.

Size: 8 x 7 x 3.75 inches

