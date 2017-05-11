Star Wars: The Force Awakens Elite Series Rey and BB-8 Die Cast Metal Action Figure

Action Figure SKU: 170512-65008-1

UPC: 461019904725

Weight: 1.06 lbs

Condition: New

Original U.S. Release: December 18, 2015

Rating: PG-13

Details

In collaboration with Lucasfilm, Disney presents the Star Wars Elite Series Rey and BB-8 die cast action figures. The resilient survivor comes complete with blue lightsaber! Add her and the spherical droid to your collection for epic adventure.

The figure is brand new and still inside of its original packaging. The packaging is in great shape, with little wear from storage, along with a few creases, bends and small corner dings. The images of the figure outside the box are for reference only. The boxed figure are of one of the actual items available for sale.

Size: 8.2 x 5.9 x 3.2 inches

Star Wars: The Force Awakens stars Harrison Ford as Han Solo, Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia, Adam Driver as Kylo Ren, Daisy Ridley as Rey, John Boyega as Finn, Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron, Lupita Nyong’o as Maz Kanata, Andy Serkis as Supreme Leader Snoke, Domhnall Gleeson as General Hux, Anthony Daniels as C-3PO, Max von Sydow as Lor San Tekka, Peter Mayhew as Chewbacca, Gwendoline Christie as Captain Phasma, Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca Double, Pip Andersen as Lead Stormtrooper, Simon Pegg as Unkar Plutt, Kiran Shah as Teedo, Sasha Frost as Jakku Villager, Pip Torrens as Colonel Kaplan, Andrew Jack as Major Ematt, Rocky Marshall as Colonel Datoo, Greg Grunberg as Snap Wexley, Emun Elliott as Brance, Brian Vernel as Bala-Tik, Yayan Ruhian as Tasu Leech, Sebastian Armesto as Lieutenant Mitaka, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Korr Sella, Warwick Davis as Wollivan, Cailey Fleming as Young Rey, Mark Stanley as Knight of Ren, Ken Leung as Admiral Statura, Iko Uwais as Razoo Quin-Fee, Anna Brewster as Bazine Netal, Harriet Walter as Dr. Kalonia, Tim Rose as Admiral Ackbar, Erik Bauersfeld as Admiral Ackbar, Mike Quinn as Nien Nunb, Kipsang Rotich as Nien Nunb and Michael Giacchino as FN-3181.

Special Features

Genuine, Original, Authentic Disney Store

Includes Rey figure, blue lightsaber, blaster, backpack, staff, standing base, and BB-8 figure

Meticulously crafted die cast action figure

Fully poseable Rey figure

Size: 6 inches

Cast: Adam Driver | Andrew Jack | Andy Serkis | Anna Brewster | Anthony Daniels | Brian Vernel | Cailey Fleming | Carrie Fisher | Daisy Ridley | Domhnall Gleeson | Emun Elliott | Erik Bauersfeld | Greg Grunberg | Gwendoline Christie | Harriet Walter | Harrison Ford | Iko Uwais | John Boyega | Joonas Suotamo | Ken Leung | Kipsang Rotich | Kiran Shah | Lupita Nyong'o | Maisie Richardson-Sellers | Mark Hamill | Mark Stanley | Max Von Sydow | Michael Giacchino | Mike Quinn | Oscar Isaac | Peter Mayhew | Pip Andersen | Pip Torrens | Rocky Marshall | Sasha Frost | Sebastian Armesto | Simon Pegg | Tim Rose | Warwick Davis | Yayan Ruhian

Directors: JJ Abrams

