The Art of Tara McPherson Limited Edition Boxed Set (2013)

View larger $250.00 $130.00 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

3 in stock





Hardcover Book SKU: 170512-65006-1

UPC: 9781616550813

ISBN-10: 1-61655-081-3

ISBN-13: 978-1-61655-081-3

Weight: 7 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Art & Prints | Art Prints | Hardcover Books

Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art

Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Family | Fantasy | Science Fiction

Studio: Dark Horse

Item Release Date: October 9, 2013

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Artist Tara McPherson has set the world of pop surrealism on its head with her striking works in paint, print, and sculpture. Now Tara’s work is showcased in an ultra-exclusive, limited-edition boxed set, featuring all three Dark Horse Books collections of her stunning oeuvre: Lonely Heart, Lost Constellations, and Bunny in the Moon. Each volume features alternate cover designs, shelved in a stunning magnetic-seal case that folds out to reveal a limited-edition silkscreen print created for this offering, signed and numbered by the artist.

Limited to 200 sets

336 pages

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Animation | Anime | Art Prints | Dark Horse | Family | Fantasy | Featured | Hardcover Books | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantasy Art