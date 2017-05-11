The Art of Tara McPherson Limited Edition Boxed Set (2013)

$250.00
$130.00
UPC: 9781616550813
ISBN-10: 1-61655-081-3
ISBN-13: 978-1-61655-081-3
Weight: 7 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Art & Prints | Art Prints | Hardcover Books
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Family | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Dark Horse
Item Release Date: October 9, 2013
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Artist Tara McPherson has set the world of pop surrealism on its head with her striking works in paint, print, and sculpture. Now Tara’s work is showcased in an ultra-exclusive, limited-edition boxed set, featuring all three Dark Horse Books collections of her stunning oeuvre: Lonely Heart, Lost Constellations, and Bunny in the Moon. Each volume features alternate cover designs, shelved in a stunning magnetic-seal case that folds out to reveal a limited-edition silkscreen print created for this offering, signed and numbered by the artist.
- Limited to 200 sets
- 336 pages
Related Items
Categories
Adventure | Animation | Anime | Art Prints | Dark Horse | Family | Fantasy | Featured | Hardcover Books | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantasy Art