DC Direct Batman The Dark Knight Joker Bust #1889/6000 Heath Ledger (2008)

$157.00

$69.90


1 in stock


statueSKU: 170511-64999-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantasy Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Crime | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Suspense | Thriller
Studio: DC Entertainment
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

For bid is a DC Direct Batman The Dark Knight Joker Bust Statue #1889/6000, based on late actor Heath Ledger.

The figure is in great condition and has been stored wrapped in cloth. The box package is not included with this purchase, as we did not receive it when we purchased the item.

Categories

Action | Adventure | Crime | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | DC Entertainment | Fantasy | Featured | Science Fiction | Suspense | The Museum of Fantasy Art | Thriller | Toys & Figures

