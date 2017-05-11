DC Direct Batman The Dark Knight Joker Bust #1889/6000 Heath Ledger (2008)

$157.00
$69.90
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantasy Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Crime | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Suspense | Thriller
Studio: DC Entertainment
Details
For bid is a DC Direct Batman The Dark Knight Joker Bust Statue #1889/6000, based on late actor Heath Ledger.
The figure is in great condition and has been stored wrapped in cloth. The box package is not included with this purchase, as we did not receive it when we purchased the item.
